Overview

Dr. Richard Bobinski, DC is a Chiropractor in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Bobinski works at Body Doc in Costa Mesa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.