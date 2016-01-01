See All Neuropsychologists in Vestavia, AL
Dr. Richard Azrin, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Richard Azrin, PHD

Neuropsychology
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Richard Azrin, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Vestavia, AL. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.

Dr. Azrin works at Birmingham Neuropsychology in Vestavia, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Birmingham Neuropsychology
    4260 Cahaba Heights Ct Ste 180, Vestavia, AL 35243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 329-7815

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
  • Grandview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Alzheimer's Disease
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Alzheimer's Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Hyperactive Impulsive Type Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Head Trauma Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Stuttering Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Mississippi Health Partners
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Richard Azrin, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003905787
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UAB
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Azrin, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Azrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Azrin works at Birmingham Neuropsychology in Vestavia, AL. View the full address on Dr. Azrin’s profile.

    Dr. Azrin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azrin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Azrin, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.