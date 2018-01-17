Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Alexander, OD
Dr. Richard Alexander, OD is an Optometrist in Schaumburg, IL.
Ambica Chashma Ghar Us LLC1859 W Golf Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60194 Directions (847) 884-7150
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Alexander totally blew me out of the water. He beyond exceeded my expectations.
- Optometry
- English
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.