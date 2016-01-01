Richard Abelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Richard Abelli, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Richard Abelli, LMHC is a Counselor in Worcester, MA.
Richard Abelli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Association of Independent Psychologists390 Main St Ste 1049, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 753-8100
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Richard Abelli?
About Richard Abelli, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1003962234
Frequently Asked Questions
Richard Abelli accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Richard Abelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Richard Abelli works at
3 patients have reviewed Richard Abelli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Abelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Abelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Abelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.