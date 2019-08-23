See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Kenner, LA
Richard Abda is an Optometrist in Kenner, LA. 

Richard Abda works at Abdas Artificial Eye and Facial Center Inc in Kenner, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Abdas Artificial Eye and Facial Center Inc
    1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 4, Kenner, LA 70062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 469-3937

Aug 23, 2019
I met Mr. Abda in July. My prosthetic eye was 43 years old, didn’t fit & in general, a mess ! I had a bad experience back then & to say the least I was apprehensive. No, I was very nervous & scared. He was very professional, easy to talk to & made me feel at ease right away. I got my eye the same day. I was thrilled when I looked in the mirror & couldn’t believe the difference it made in my appearance. He’s a true artist. The color is perfect. I watched the process & when I left that day, I was so grateful to have found Mr. Abda, I gave him a hug. I’m very pleased with my eye & highly recommend him. Thank you so much Richard Abda.
Judy — Aug 23, 2019
About Richard Abda

Specialties
  • Optometry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1649433475
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Richard Abda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Richard Abda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Richard Abda works at Abdas Artificial Eye and Facial Center Inc in Kenner, LA. View the full address on Richard Abda’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Richard Abda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Abda.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Abda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Abda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

