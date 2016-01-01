Dr. Fukuzato accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ricardo Fukuzato, OD
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Fukuzato, OD is an Optometrist in Cumming, GA.
Dr. Fukuzato works at
Locations
-
1
Visionworks1530 Market Place Blvd Ste D, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (678) 513-8541
-
2
Visionworks3333 Buford Dr Ste 1030, Buford, GA 30519 Directions (678) 546-0024
-
3
Visionworks400 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy NW Ste 158, Kennesaw, GA 30144 Directions (770) 429-1660
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ricardo Fukuzato, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1013045368
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fukuzato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fukuzato works at
Dr. Fukuzato speaks Spanish.
Dr. Fukuzato has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fukuzato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fukuzato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fukuzato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.