Rhonna Lee, ARNP

Family Medicine
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Rhonna Lee, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Gonzaga University and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Rhonna Lee works at Country Homes Nurse Practitioners Spokane, WA in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Country Homes Nurse Practittioners
    9103 N Division St, Spokane, WA 99218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 467-6060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Multicare Deaconess Hospital
  • Multicare Valley Hospital
  • Providence Holy Family Hospital
  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Rhonna Lee, ARNP

    • Family Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780878017
    Education & Certifications

    • Spokane
    • Gonzaga University
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
