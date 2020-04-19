See All Counselors in Orlando, FL
Rhonda Morales, LMHC

Counseling
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Rhonda Morales, LMHC is a Counselor in Orlando, FL. 

Rhonda Morales works at Advanced Psychiatric Group in Orlando, FL with other offices in Altamonte Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    APG Behavioral- Rhonda Morales, LMHC
    736 N Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 423-7149
  2. 2
    Namaste Wellness LLC - Rhonda Morales LMHC
    498 Palm Springs Dr Ste 201, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 440-1403
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Behavior Modification
Behavioral Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Codependency
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Depression
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
Family Counseling
Grief
Grief Therapy
Individual Therapy
Marital Counseling
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Relationship Issues
Relaxation Therapy
Stress
Stress Management
Yoga Therapy
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthChoice
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 19, 2020
    Shantala M Boss
    About Rhonda Morales, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841369170
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Northland Community Church-Longwood, Florida
    Undergraduate School
    • Reformed Theological Seminary-Orlando, Florida M.A. Degree In Mental Health Counseling
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rhonda Morales, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rhonda Morales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rhonda Morales has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Rhonda Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Rhonda Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rhonda Morales.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rhonda Morales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rhonda Morales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

