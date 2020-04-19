Rhonda Morales, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rhonda Morales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rhonda Morales, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rhonda Morales, LMHC is a Counselor in Orlando, FL.
Rhonda Morales works at
Locations
-
1
APG Behavioral- Rhonda Morales, LMHC736 N Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 423-7149
-
2
Namaste Wellness LLC - Rhonda Morales LMHC498 Palm Springs Dr Ste 201, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 440-1403Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthChoice
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rhonda Morales?
I have had the pleasure of working alongside Rhonda Morales in private practice for several years. She has a warm and compassionate personality and provides top quality care for her clients. She is a person of excellence and integrity. I recommend her services to anyone seeking therapy.
About Rhonda Morales, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1841369170
Education & Certifications
- Northland Community Church-Longwood, Florida
- Reformed Theological Seminary-Orlando, Florida M.A. Degree In Mental Health Counseling
Frequently Asked Questions
Rhonda Morales has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rhonda Morales accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rhonda Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rhonda Morales works at
13 patients have reviewed Rhonda Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rhonda Morales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rhonda Morales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rhonda Morales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.