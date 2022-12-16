Rhonda Jordan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Rhonda Jordan, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rhonda Jordan, LCSW is a Counselor in Las Vegas, NV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 6550 S Pecos Rd Bldg B, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Directions (702) 733-9806
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rhonda Jordan?
She listens aske questions. She remembers issues several visits later. Engages both of us. She has helped me tremendously.
About Rhonda Jordan, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1528137106
Frequently Asked Questions
Rhonda Jordan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rhonda Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Rhonda Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rhonda Jordan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rhonda Jordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rhonda Jordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.