Dr. Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhonda Jones, DC
Overview
Dr. Rhonda Jones, DC is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
Chiropractic Centre-olive270llc11935 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 432-0005
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been her patient for over 25 years. I've had different issues with my back over the years and she has been a great help in managing my pain when it comes up.
About Dr. Rhonda Jones, DC
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1144333634
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.