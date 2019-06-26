Rhonda Hodge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Rhonda Hodge, APRN
Overview
Rhonda Hodge, APRN is a Counselor in Salem, NH.
Rhonda Hodge works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Transition Medical Weight Loss22 Main St, Salem, NH 03079 Directions (603) 685-0462
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rhonda Hodge?
I am so pleased to have found Rhonda! She is very knowledgeable but it's her bedside manner that keeps me coming back. She is so kind, understanding, easy to talk to and really cares about your wellbeing. 5 stars!
About Rhonda Hodge, APRN
- Counseling
- English
- 1801849898
Frequently Asked Questions
Rhonda Hodge accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rhonda Hodge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rhonda Hodge works at
8 patients have reviewed Rhonda Hodge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rhonda Hodge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rhonda Hodge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rhonda Hodge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.