Dr. Rhonda Hendrix, OD
Overview
Dr. Rhonda Hendrix, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.
Locations
Walmart Pharmacy 10-0919748 Beal Pkwy NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 862-9543
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Medicaid
- Principal Financial Group
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I have been going to Rhonda for over 10 years. She is a great optometrist and a caring person. There is no one better.
About Dr. Rhonda Hendrix, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1811963630
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY
