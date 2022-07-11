See All Psychologists in Sunrise, FL
Psychology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Rhonda Freeman, PHD is a Psychologist in Sunrise, FL. They graduated from Riddle Memorial Hospital and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Freeman works at Sunrise Medical Group in Sunrise, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL and Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steward ANNP Neurology Center
    3540 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL 33351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 321-1776
  2. 2
    Sunrise Medical Group
    12596 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 437-4000
  3. 3
    Steward Neurology Specialists Hollywood
    7369 Sheridan St Ste 101, Hollywood, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 981-3850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Alzheimer's Disease
Cognitive Disorders
Treatment frequency



Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rhonda Freeman, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992821821
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Norristown State Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Riddle Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rhonda Freeman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

