Rhonda Duncombe, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4 (5)
Overview

Rhonda Duncombe, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Rhonda Duncombe works at Mindful Solutions in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Mindful Solutions
    3595 S Town Center Dr Ste 116, Las Vegas, NV 89135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 290-0787
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Rhonda Duncombe, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285805572
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rhonda Duncombe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Rhonda Duncombe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rhonda Duncombe works at Mindful Solutions in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Rhonda Duncombe’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Rhonda Duncombe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rhonda Duncombe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rhonda Duncombe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rhonda Duncombe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

