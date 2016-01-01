Rhonda Duncombe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rhonda Duncombe, LMFT
Overview
Rhonda Duncombe, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Las Vegas, NV.
Rhonda Duncombe works at
Locations
Mindful Solutions3595 S Town Center Dr Ste 116, Las Vegas, NV 89135 Directions (702) 290-0787
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Rhonda Duncombe, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1285805572
Frequently Asked Questions
Rhonda Duncombe accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rhonda Duncombe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Rhonda Duncombe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rhonda Duncombe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rhonda Duncombe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rhonda Duncombe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.