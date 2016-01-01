See All Nurse Practitioners in Steubenville, OH
Rhonda Cooper, APRN-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Rhonda Cooper, APRN-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Steubenville, OH. 

Rhonda Cooper works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Steubenville, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trinity Medical Center East
    380 Summit Ave, Steubenville, OH 43952
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

About Rhonda Cooper, APRN-BC

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • Female
  • 1326325622
Hospital Affiliations

  • Trinity Medical Center East

Primary Care
