Rhonda Adkinson, PSY
Rhonda Adkinson, PSY is a Psychologist in Defuniak Springs, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 588 Baldwin Ave, Defuniak Springs, FL 32435 Directions (850) 892-9955
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Rhonda is an amazing therapist! From the moment I started seeing her I started to heal. I would recommend her without hesitation.
About Rhonda Adkinson, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1851387922
Rhonda Adkinson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rhonda Adkinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rhonda Adkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Rhonda Adkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rhonda Adkinson.
