See All Bariatric Doctors in Brainerd, MN
Rhoda Rees, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Rhoda Rees, APRN

Bariatric Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Rhoda Rees, APRN is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Brainerd, MN. 

Rhoda Rees works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic
    2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Rhoda Rees?

    Photo: Rhoda Rees, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Rhoda Rees, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Rhoda Rees to family and friends

    Rhoda Rees' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Rhoda Rees

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rhoda Rees, APRN.

    About Rhoda Rees, APRN

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1093764268
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fosston
    • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rhoda Rees, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rhoda Rees is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rhoda Rees has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rhoda Rees works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. View the full address on Rhoda Rees’s profile.

    Rhoda Rees has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rhoda Rees.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rhoda Rees, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rhoda Rees appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.