Rhoda Hamilton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rhoda Hamilton, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rhoda Hamilton, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charleston, WV.
Rhoda Hamilton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Patrick Street116 Hills Plz, Charleston, WV 25387 Directions (304) 720-4466
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rhoda Hamilton?
About Rhoda Hamilton, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1720530074
Frequently Asked Questions
Rhoda Hamilton accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rhoda Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rhoda Hamilton works at
2 patients have reviewed Rhoda Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rhoda Hamilton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rhoda Hamilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rhoda Hamilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.