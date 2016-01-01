Rhea Bensman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rhea Bensman, PSY
Overview
Rhea Bensman, PSY is a Psychologist in West Orange, NJ.
Locations
Avicenna Medical Group LLC414 Eagle Rock Ave Ste 307, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 325-2666
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Rhea Bensman, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1154480903
Frequently Asked Questions
Rhea Bensman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rhea Bensman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Rhea Bensman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rhea Bensman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rhea Bensman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rhea Bensman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.