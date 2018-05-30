Dr. Shakeri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reza Shakeri, DC
Dr. Reza Shakeri, DC is a Chiropractor in Fresno, CA.
Dr. Shakeri works at
Restoration Health Center7011 N Howard St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 261-2700
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Dr. Shakeri is Awesome! Have been to him multiple times, never has an issue. Very friendly and explanatory.
- Chiropractic
- English
