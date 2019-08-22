Reynaldo Munoz, MPAS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Reynaldo Munoz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Reynaldo Munoz, MPAS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Reynaldo Munoz, MPAS is a Physician Assistant in Mcallen, TX.
Reynaldo Munoz works at
Locations
-
1
Industrial Health Works801 E Nolana Ave, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 668-7333Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- South Texas Health System Heart
- South Texas Health System McAllen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very genuine and knowledgeable doctor! He’s really caring unlike other doctors.
About Reynaldo Munoz, MPAS
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English, Spanish
- 1083770077
Reynaldo Munoz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Reynaldo Munoz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Reynaldo Munoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Reynaldo Munoz works at
Reynaldo Munoz speaks Spanish.
