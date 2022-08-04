See All Nurse Practitioners in Henderson, NV
Reyleth Joy Fajardo, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Reyleth Joy Fajardo, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV. 

Reyleth Joy Fajardo works at Southwest Medical Associates in Henderson, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Medical Associates
    2845 Siena Heights Dr Ste 2100, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-5199

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Reyleth Joy Fajardo, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1730641531
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Reyleth Joy Fajardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Reyleth Joy Fajardo works at Southwest Medical Associates in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Reyleth Joy Fajardo’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Reyleth Joy Fajardo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Reyleth Joy Fajardo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Reyleth Joy Fajardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Reyleth Joy Fajardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

