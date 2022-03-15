See All Chiropractors in Tullahoma, TN
Dr. Reya Lee, DC

Chiropractic
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Reya Lee, DC is a Chiropractor in Tullahoma, TN. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.

Dr. Lee works at Brown Chiropractic & Rehab Llc in Tullahoma, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brown Chiropractic and Rehab, Dr Lee
    510 E CARROLL ST, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 293-3303

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Auricular Acupuncture
Digestive Disorders
Endocrine Disorders
Auricular Acupuncture
Digestive Disorders
Endocrine Disorders

Auricular Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Herbal Medicine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Release Therapy Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Orofacial Myofunctional Therapy Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Reya Lee, DC
    About Dr. Reya Lee, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1659586766
    Education & Certifications

    • Logan College Of Health Sciences Acupuncture
    • Logan College of Chiropractic
    • AUSTIN PEAY STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reya Lee, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Brown Chiropractic & Rehab Llc in Tullahoma, TN. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    Dr. Lee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

