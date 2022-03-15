Dr. Reya Lee, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reya Lee, DC
Overview
Dr. Reya Lee, DC is a Chiropractor in Tullahoma, TN. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.
Locations
Brown Chiropractic and Rehab, Dr Lee510 E CARROLL ST, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Directions (931) 293-3303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
She has seen both my kids and myself and we have been nothing but satisfied. She never seems rushed and is very knowledgeable. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Reya Lee, DC
- Chiropractic
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Logan College Of Health Sciences Acupuncture
- Logan College of Chiropractic
- AUSTIN PEAY STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee speaks Spanish.
