Rey Leal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Rey Leal, APN
Overview
Rey Leal, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
Locations
Cambridge Mental Health616 N Virginia St Ste F, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-6800
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Rey Leal, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1124233796
Frequently Asked Questions
Rey Leal accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rey Leal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
