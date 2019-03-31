Dr. Rex Niimoto, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niimoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rex Niimoto, DC
Overview
Dr. Rex Niimoto, DC is a Chiropractor in Aiea, HI.
Dr. Niimoto works at
Locations
Pearlridge Chiropractic Center98-211 Pali Momi St Ste 506, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 488-7751
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rex has always made me feel better when dealing with pain in my neck and back...
About Dr. Rex Niimoto, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1205042124
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niimoto has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niimoto accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niimoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niimoto works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Niimoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niimoto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niimoto, there are benefits to both methods.