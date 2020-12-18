Dr. Renee Wert, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renee Wert, PHD
Dr. Renee Wert, PHD is a Psychologist in Buffalo, NY.
Linwood Psychotherapy Associates406 Linwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14209 Directions (716) 886-7304
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Universal Health Network
I have worked with Renee, on and off, since 1999. I have always a found her to be sympathetic, and supportive yet candid. I’ll never forget our first session. She definitely had an immediate impact.
- Psychology
- English
- 1336114933
