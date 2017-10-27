Dr. Tornatore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Renee Tornatore, DC
Dr. Renee Tornatore, DC is a Chiropractor in Corydon, IN.
Harrison County Chiropractic PC2230 Edsel Ln NW Ste 1, Corydon, IN 47112 Directions (812) 734-1020
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Great experience! She is wonderful and so is her staff!!
Dr. Tornatore accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tornatore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tornatore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tornatore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tornatore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tornatore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.