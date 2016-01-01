Renee Thompson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Renee Thompson, PA-C
Overview
Renee Thompson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Hartford, CT.
Renee Thompson works at
Locations
Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital490 Blue Hills Ave Fl 3, Hartford, CT 06112 Directions (860) 714-2149
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Renee Thompson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1659837771
Frequently Asked Questions
Renee Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Renee Thompson works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Renee Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Renee Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.