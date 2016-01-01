Renee Ross, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Renee Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Renee Ross, PA-C
Overview
Renee Ross, PA-C is an Orthopedic Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Southern University - Hattiesburg, MS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Renee Ross works at
Locations
Ochsner Medical Center1514 Jefferson Hwy Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3930
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Renee Ross, PA-C
- Orthopedics
- English
- 1790073393
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Medical Center - New Orleans, LA
- Southern University - Hattiesburg, MS
Renee Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Renee Ross accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Renee Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Renee Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Renee Ross.
