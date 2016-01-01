See All Psychotherapists in Port Richey, FL
Renee Palmer, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile

Renee Palmer, LMHC

Psychotherapy
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Renee Palmer, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Port Richey, FL. 

Renee Palmer works at Grow Therapy in Port Richey, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grow Therapy
    7390 Embassy Blvd, Port Richey, FL 34668 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 244-2403
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Changes Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse Chevron Icon
Sexual Assault Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Renee Palmer, LMHC

  • Psychotherapy
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1407440803
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Renee Palmer, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Renee Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Renee Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Renee Palmer works at Grow Therapy in Port Richey, FL. View the full address on Renee Palmer’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Renee Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Renee Palmer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Renee Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Renee Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

