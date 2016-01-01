See All Nurse Practitioners in Sandusky, OH
Renee Ott Icon-share Share Profile

Renee Ott

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1 (7)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Renee Ott is a nurse practitioner in Sandusky, OH. She currently practices at Dermatology Partners Inc. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Partners Inc
    2500 W Strub Rd Ste 330, Sandusky, OH 44870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 626-6700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dermatology Partners Inc
    36701 American Way Ste 3, Avon, OH 44011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 937-4951
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • MultiPlan

About Renee Ott

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1124168026
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Medical College of Ohio
Medical Education

Patient Satisfaction

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Renee Ott?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Renee Ott
How would you rate your experience with Renee Ott?
  • Likelihood of recommending Renee Ott to family and friends

Renee Ott's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Renee Ott

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Renee Ott.

Frequently Asked Questions

Renee Ott is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Renee Ott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Renee Ott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Renee Ott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Renee Ott. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Renee Ott.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Renee Ott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Renee Ott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.