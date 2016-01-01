Renee Ott is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Renee Ott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Renee Ott
Offers telehealth
Overview
Renee Ott is a nurse practitioner in Sandusky, OH. She currently practices at Dermatology Partners Inc. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Dermatology Partners Inc2500 W Strub Rd Ste 330, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (419) 626-6700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dermatology Partners Inc36701 American Way Ste 3, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 937-4951Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Renee Ott
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1124168026
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Ohio
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Renee Ott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Renee Ott accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Renee Ott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Renee Ott. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Renee Ott.
