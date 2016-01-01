Dr. Renee Murch, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renee Murch, PHD is a Psychologist in Wilmington, DE.
Norman Broudy and Associates825 N Washington St, Wilmington, DE 19801 Directions (302) 655-7110
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. Renee Murch, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Dr. Murch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Murch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.