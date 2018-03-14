Renee Liebowitz, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Renee Liebowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Renee Liebowitz, LPC
Overview
Renee Liebowitz, LPC is a Counselor in Englishtown, NJ.
Renee Liebowitz works at
Locations
Synergy Counseling Group203 Us Highway 9, Englishtown, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 851-4591
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Magellan Health Services
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Ms. Liebowitz is a great listener and communicator. She really enjoys what she does, which makes you feel very comfortable when speaking to her. I would highly recommend her.
About Renee Liebowitz, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yeshiva University - Ferkauf Graduate School of Psychology
Frequently Asked Questions
Renee Liebowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Renee Liebowitz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Renee Liebowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Renee Liebowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Renee Liebowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Renee Liebowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Renee Liebowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.