Renee Lancaster-Cope, ARNP-C

Renee Lancaster-Cope, ARNP-C

Acute Care Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Renee Lancaster-Cope, ARNP-C is an Acute Care Nurse Practitioner in Jupiter, FL. 

Renee Lancaster-Cope works at Conviva Care Center Military Trail in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Conviva Care Center Military Trail
    875 Military Trl, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 746-2411
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 12, 2021
    Renee is wonderful. Best PCP that I have ever worked with
    Denise Digiovanni Segal — Oct 12, 2021
    About Renee Lancaster-Cope, ARNP-C

    Specialties
    • Acute Care Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265411870
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Renee Lancaster-Cope, ARNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Renee Lancaster-Cope is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Renee Lancaster-Cope has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Renee Lancaster-Cope works at Conviva Care Center Military Trail in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Renee Lancaster-Cope’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Renee Lancaster-Cope. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Renee Lancaster-Cope.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Renee Lancaster-Cope, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Renee Lancaster-Cope appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

