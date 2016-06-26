Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Renee Katz, PHD
Overview
Dr. Renee Katz, PHD is a Psychologist in Mercer Island, WA.
Locations
- 1 2955 80th Ave SE Ste 206, Mercer Island, WA 98040 Directions (206) 275-2110
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Katz is a therapist that offers gentle, nonjudgmental support & guidance walking difficult life journeys. She is someone to trust & will truly support growth, transformation & grief. Gives only as much information as one can handle & doesn?t try to take power away in the decision making process. She helps one feel safe enough to fail. Keeps her own ego out of it by allowing for different decisions & different experiences & creates a safe place for difficult & complex emotions, fear & trauma.
About Dr. Renee Katz, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1659471233
