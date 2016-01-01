See All Counselors in Duluth, MN
Renee Karth-Pearson, LICSW

Counseling
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Renee Karth-Pearson, LICSW is a Counselor in Duluth, MN. 

Renee Karth-Pearson works at Essentia Health-Lakewalk Clinic (Duluth) in Duluth, MN with other offices in Superior, WI and Proctor, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Lakewalk Clinic (Duluth)
    1502 London Rd Ste 102, Duluth, MN 55812 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
    3500 Tower Ave, Superior, WI 54880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Proctor Clinic
    211 S Boundary Ave, Proctor, MN 55810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anorexia
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Anorexia
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Renee Karth-Pearson, LICSW

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1992229579
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior

