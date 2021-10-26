See All Clinical Psychologists in Nashville, TN
Renee Hill Icon-share Share Profile

Renee Hill

Clinical Psychology
2.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Renee Hill is a Clinical Psychologist in Nashville, TN. 

Renee Hill works at Jenny Harmon Counseling in Nashville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Directions Counseling & Consulting Group
    404 Bna Dr Ste 110, Nashville, TN 37217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 601-0580
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Renee Hill?

    Oct 26, 2021
    Dr. Hill was a fit for me from the first visit. She has an incredible wealth of education and experience, and approaches therapy from a place of sincerity and empathy. We have been working together for over a year, and she has targeted some of the core causes of my anxiety and depression. I feel very lucky to have her as a provider.
    — Oct 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Renee Hill
    How would you rate your experience with Renee Hill?
    • Likelihood of recommending Renee Hill to family and friends

    Renee Hill's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Renee Hill

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Renee Hill.

    About Renee Hill

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336679315
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Renee Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Renee Hill works at Jenny Harmon Counseling in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Renee Hill’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Renee Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Renee Hill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Renee Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Renee Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Renee Hill?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.