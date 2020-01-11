Dr. Renee Compton, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Compton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renee Compton, OD
Dr. Renee Compton, OD is an Optometrist in Jeffersonville, IN.
Jeffersonville Dry Eye Center1407 Spring St Ste 1, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 590-6220
Salem1350 S Jackson St, Salem, IN 47167 Directions (812) 896-1717Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Jeffersonville302 W 14th St, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 284-0660Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Fantastic doctor! She has been very helpful with my dry eye issues. I highly recommend her.
- Optometry
- English
- 1043240757
Dr. Compton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Compton accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Compton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Compton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Compton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Compton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Compton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.