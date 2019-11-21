See All Psychologists in Nazareth, PA
Psychology
Dr. Renee Cantwell, ED.D is a Psychologist in Nazareth, PA. 

Dr. Cantwell works at Easton Neuropsychology and Behavioral Services in Nazareth, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Easton Neuropsychology and Behavioral Services
    299 Industrial Park Rd Ste 2, Nazareth, PA 18064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 504-6122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
  • St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus 

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Geriatric Depression Chevron Icon
Geriatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Renee Cantwell, ED.D

    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1366594343
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Renee Cantwell, ED.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cantwell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cantwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cantwell works at Easton Neuropsychology and Behavioral Services in Nazareth, PA. View the full address on Dr. Cantwell’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

