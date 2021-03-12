See All Physicians Assistants in Anchorage, AK
Renee Bond, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Renee Bond, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Anchorage, AK. 

Renee Bond works at Alaska Regional MyHealth Clinic in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alaska Regional MyHealth Clinic
    2105 E 88th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 248-2482
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Renee Bond, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376909804
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Renee Bond, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Renee Bond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Renee Bond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Renee Bond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Renee Bond works at Alaska Regional MyHealth Clinic in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Renee Bond’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Renee Bond. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Renee Bond.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Renee Bond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Renee Bond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

