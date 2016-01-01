Renee Bakey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Renee Bakey, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Renee Bakey, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Aiea, HI.
Renee Bakey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Monica Tatekawa-chen Psyd LLC98-211 Pali Momi St Ste 635, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 799-8470
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Renee Bakey?
About Renee Bakey, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1881988350
Frequently Asked Questions
Renee Bakey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Renee Bakey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Renee Bakey works at
2 patients have reviewed Renee Bakey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Renee Bakey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Renee Bakey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Renee Bakey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.