Dr. Rene Nota, PHD
Overview
Dr. Rene Nota, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Clinton Township, MI.
Dr. Nota works at
Locations
1
Primo Plaza39425 Garfield Rd Ste 23, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (800) 693-1916
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
She has been a profound miracle to me life. I started seeing her over a year ago, and at the time I was a non-functioning mess with a slew of problems. She allowed me to work at my own pace and was patient. Her schedule was always open for me. For once in my life I felt listened to and reassured. She never made me feel bad for my failures, and always helped me get back on track with her guidance. Between autism and anxiety, I had my hands full--but she got my life back on track. I'm thankful.
About Dr. Rene Nota, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1649652991
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nota accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nota. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nota.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.