Rene Del Sol has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Rene Del Sol, MA
Overview
Rene Del Sol, MA is a Counselor in Avon Park, FL.
Rene Del Sol works at
Locations
The Paradigm Group Consulting Inc.2523 US Highway 27 S Ste 130, Avon Park, FL 33825 Directions (863) 452-0710
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rene Del Sol?
I would have to say that he is definitely one of the better or best options in the Avon Park or Sebring area when you need. He is extremely knowledgeable and compassionate. I could tell that he made a genuine effort to understand me and find ways suited to me to help with my cognitive distortions. I discovered things about myself that I wouldn't have been able to do on my own. Also, I see that online it says he has his MA but he has since acquired his doctorate's.
About Rene Del Sol, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1659383560
Frequently Asked Questions
Rene Del Sol accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rene Del Sol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Rene Del Sol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rene Del Sol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rene Del Sol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rene Del Sol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.