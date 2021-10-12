See All Family Doctors in Madison, WI
Rene Buenzow, APNP

Family Medicine
2.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Rene Buenzow, APNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Madison, WI. 

Rene Buenzow works at Group Health Cooperative in Madison, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ghc Pharmacy Capitol
    675 W Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 257-9700
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 12, 2021
    I've had the best experience with Rene as my PCP! She has versatile knowledge + is very gentle and aware with her treatment (which I especially appreciate during gyno exams). I feel like she makes an effort to get to know me and to make patients feel comfortable, and her kindness and open-mindedness show that she really wants what's best for you. She somehow both takes your experience seriously and avoids being alarmist/over-treating at the same time, which feels like a sustainable approach for my healthcare. She also explains things super clearly!
    — Oct 12, 2021
    About Rene Buenzow, APNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548214810
