Rene Buenzow has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Rene Buenzow, APNP
Rene Buenzow, APNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Madison, WI.
Rene Buenzow works at
Locations
Ghc Pharmacy Capitol, 675 W Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703
I've had the best experience with Rene as my PCP! She has versatile knowledge + is very gentle and aware with her treatment (which I especially appreciate during gyno exams). I feel like she makes an effort to get to know me and to make patients feel comfortable, and her kindness and open-mindedness show that she really wants what's best for you. She somehow both takes your experience seriously and avoids being alarmist/over-treating at the same time, which feels like a sustainable approach for my healthcare. She also explains things super clearly!
Rene Buenzow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Rene Buenzow. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rene Buenzow.
