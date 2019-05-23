Renata Mirabella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Renata Mirabella, LMFT
Renata Mirabella, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Lancaster, CA.
Ave. Behavioral Medicine Inc.1672 W Avenue J Ste 110, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 940-5535
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
Our son saw Dr. Mirabella for a long period of time, he enjoyed his visits with her. We liked her. We never had any scheduling issues.
About Renata Mirabella, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
Renata Mirabella accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Renata Mirabella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Renata Mirabella speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Renata Mirabella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Renata Mirabella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Renata Mirabella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Renata Mirabella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.