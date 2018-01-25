Dr. Kowal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Renata Kowal, DC
Overview
Dr. Renata Kowal, DC is a Chiropractor in Newport News, VA.
Dr. Kowal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Atlas Specific Chiropractic640 Denbigh Blvd Ste 4, Newport News, VA 23608 Directions (757) 283-6929
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kowal?
Dr Kowal, was fantastic! She took her time with me asking questions and making sure I understood what she was doing and got me on a regimen with instant relief. My sister in law recommended her and I am glad she did. Now, I am recommending her. If you want someone who is knowledgeable and cares go see Dr. K. You won’t regret it.
About Dr. Renata Kowal, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1770576738
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kowal accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kowal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kowal works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kowal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kowal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.