Renata Flaks, NP

Dermatology
4 (38)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Renata Flaks, NP is a Dermatologist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Monmouth University Dnp Program.

Renata Flaks works at Quality Dermatology in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Toms River Office
    707 Main St, Toms River, NJ 08753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 244-2666

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Aug 12, 2022
    Dr Flaks is wonderful both my mother and I go to see the Doctor. Dr is very kind, compassionate, knowledgeable and efficient. I would highly recommend Dr Flaks!jac
    Jaclynn Lipari — Aug 12, 2022
    About Renata Flaks, NP

    • Dermatology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
    • 1548576853
    Education & Certifications

    • Bayshore Medical
    • Monmouth University Dnp Program
    • Seton Hall University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Renata Flaks, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Renata Flaks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Renata Flaks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Renata Flaks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Renata Flaks works at Quality Dermatology in Toms River, NJ. View the full address on Renata Flaks’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Renata Flaks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Renata Flaks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Renata Flaks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Renata Flaks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

