Renata Flaks, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Renata Flaks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Renata Flaks, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Renata Flaks, NP is a Dermatologist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Monmouth University Dnp Program.
Renata Flaks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Toms River Office707 Main St, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 244-2666
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Renata Flaks?
Dr Flaks is wonderful both my mother and I go to see the Doctor. Dr is very kind, compassionate, knowledgeable and efficient. I would highly recommend Dr Flaks!jac
About Renata Flaks, NP
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
- 1548576853
Education & Certifications
- Bayshore Medical
- Monmouth University Dnp Program
- Seton Hall University
Frequently Asked Questions
Renata Flaks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Renata Flaks accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Renata Flaks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Renata Flaks works at
Renata Flaks speaks Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.
38 patients have reviewed Renata Flaks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Renata Flaks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Renata Flaks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Renata Flaks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.