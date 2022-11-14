Renata Alexandre, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Renata Alexandre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Renata Alexandre, NPC
Renata Alexandre, NPC is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Behavioral Sleep Medicine At Sleep Centers Of Middle Tennessee
Ascension Medical Group Midtown Sleep Specialists300 20th Ave N Ste G8, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 284-7533
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
I have used a bipap for over 10 years. My old doctor had me on a 22 rating. Ms. Alexandre change that the first day I saw her. I have never had a better sleep specialist.
- Behavioral Sleep Medicine At Sleep Centers Of Middle Tennessee
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN IOWA
Renata Alexandre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Renata Alexandre accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Renata Alexandre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Renata Alexandre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Renata Alexandre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Renata Alexandre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Renata Alexandre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.