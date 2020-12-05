Dr. Zweben has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rena Zweben, PHD
Overview
Dr. Rena Zweben, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Marietta, GA.
Dr. Zweben works at
Locations
John W. Wilson Psyd LLC3115 Roswell Rd Ste 201, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (678) 560-7755
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Zweben for four years. She is a compassionate and effective cognitive therapy provider. Her level-head and compassionate demeanor are extremely welcomed by someone who has had several therapists and many years of trying to find the right fit.
About Dr. Rena Zweben, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zweben accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zweben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zweben works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zweben. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zweben.
