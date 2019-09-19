See All Counselors in East Longmeadow, MA
Rena Troughton, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Rena Troughton, LMHC

Counseling
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Rena Troughton, LMHC is a Counselor in East Longmeadow, MA. 

Rena Troughton works at Rena Troughton, LMHC in East Longmeadow, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Rena Troughton
    200 N Main St Ste 11, East Longmeadow, MA 01028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attachment Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Burnout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Burnout
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Early Childhood Trauma Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commonwealth Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health New England (HNE)
    • Massachusetts Group Insurance Commission (GIC)
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Rena Troughton?

    Sep 19, 2019
    I’ve seen Rena for 5 years, on and off because I am the daughter of a narcissist and have repeatedly dated men who have continued the abuse. I can finally say that I have been single for over a year and able to make changes in my life that no longer allow abusive people to use my goodness to gain a sense of esteem. I am happy with myself and those in my life. She loves boundaries and I have learned to as well!!
    — Sep 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Rena Troughton, LMHC
    How would you rate your experience with Rena Troughton, LMHC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Rena Troughton to family and friends

    Rena Troughton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Rena Troughton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rena Troughton, LMHC.

    About Rena Troughton, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598047342
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rena Troughton, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rena Troughton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rena Troughton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Rena Troughton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rena Troughton works at Rena Troughton, LMHC in East Longmeadow, MA. View the full address on Rena Troughton’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Rena Troughton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rena Troughton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rena Troughton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rena Troughton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Rena Troughton, LMHC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.