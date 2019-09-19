Rena Troughton, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rena Troughton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rena Troughton, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Rena Troughton, LMHC is a Counselor in East Longmeadow, MA.
Rena Troughton works at
Rena Troughton200 N Main St Ste 11, East Longmeadow, MA 01028 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 7:00pmSunday9:00am - 7:00pm
I’ve seen Rena for 5 years, on and off because I am the daughter of a narcissist and have repeatedly dated men who have continued the abuse. I can finally say that I have been single for over a year and able to make changes in my life that no longer allow abusive people to use my goodness to gain a sense of esteem. I am happy with myself and those in my life. She loves boundaries and I have learned to as well!!
